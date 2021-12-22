Pratapsingh Rane to be Congress candidate from 18-Poriem assembly constituency in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 22 (ANI): Congress on Wednesday approved Pratapsingh Rane's candidature for the forthcoming general election to the Goa Legislative Assembly from 18-Poriem constituency.

In a press release, Mukul Wasnik, General Secretary, in charge of CEC, said, "The Central Elections Committee has approved the candidature of Shri Pratapsingh Rane as Congress candidate for the forthcoming general election to the Legislative Assembly of Goa from 18-Poriem constituency."

Goa Assembly Polls are scheduled to be held in 2022.

Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP), and three independents. GFP and MGP each have three MLAs. Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the house. (ANI)