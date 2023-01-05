Pratibha Singh congratulates Kuldeep Pathania for being elected speaker of HP assembly

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 5 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Congress Chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh on Thursday expressed happiness over Kuldeep Singh Pathania being elected unopposed as Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.



While congratulating Kuldeep Singh Pathania on behalf of the party, Singh expressed hope that under his leadership the high traditions of the State Legislative Assembly will be followed and he will discharge his responsibility successfully.

On Thursday, Congress legislator from the Bhattiyat assembly constituency in Chamba district, Kuldeep Singh Pathania, was announced as the speaker of the 14th Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly.

Taking to the Twitter handle, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu wrote, "It is a matter of great pride for us that our respected Vidyak Shri Kuldeep Pathania ji has been elected as the Speaker of the 14th Legislative Assembly. I have full faith that he will take the dignity of the House to a higher level by showing his efficiency." (ANI)

