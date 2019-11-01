Pratt and Whitney US team meets DGCA after engine snags in Airbus 320 Neos

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): The Government has taken serious note of unending engine snags on Airbus A320 Neo engines.

A high-level Pratt and Whitney (PW) team flew in from United States (US) to meet India's aviation regulatory body Director of Civil Aviation (DGCA) chief Arun Kumar and Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA) Secretary to discuss the alarming issues of A320 Neo fitted engine Aircraft in India.

This meeting was just after DGCA has issued an instruction to Indigo and GoAir to replace 29 P&W 1100 series engine of more than 3000 hours engine life.

During the meeting, DGCA and the Ministry raised serious questions on the A320 Neo engines.

"They have been told in no uncertain terms to comply with the orders issued by the India regulator (DGCA) by providing sufficient Modified engines." an official who attended the meeting said.

DGCA has issued an instruction to Indigo and GoAir on October 28 to replace 29 P&W 1100 series engine of more than 3000 hours engine life. Indigo has 16 and GoAir has 13 Airbus A-320 Neo Engine Aircraft and currently, they are operating in a daily basis.

Within a week, four Airbus 320 Neo engine aircraft of Indigo stalled on-air reported by Indigo.

"In the month of October, there have been 3 in-flight engine shutdowns on the A320 (Neo) fitted with Pratt and Whitney engines of Indigo.

These shutdowns were commanded shutdowns, however, due to the fact that they occurred on consecutive days, ie: 24th, 25th and 26th October." DGCA said.

On October 30 Pune bound Indigo Aircraft returned to Kolkata just after take-off and pilot of the aircraft made an emergency landing at Kolkata airport after engine #1 was a stall on air. "Currently Indigo aircraft 6E-862 Kolkata to Pune was grounded for maintenance work," IndiGo said in a statement.

DGCA has given 15 days to Indigo and GoAir to replace 29 P&W fitted Neo engines. (ANI)