New Delhi [India], Feb 13 (ANI): The Central government on Thursday renamed the Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra and Foreign Service Institute in the national capital after former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for her "invaluable contribution" to Indian diplomacy, the cause of the Indian diaspora and the ethos of public service.
While the Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra has been renamed as Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, the Foreign Service Institute will be known as the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service.
The announcement was made on the eve of her birth anniversary.
"In a solemn tribute to the invaluable contribution of former External Affairs Minister late Sushma Swaraj to Indian diplomacy, the cause of the Indian diaspora and the ethos of public service, it has been decided to rename the Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra in New Delhi as Sushma Swaraj Bhawan and Foreign Service Institute also in New Delhi, as Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service," an External Affairs Ministry release said on Thursday.
"The announcement is being made on the eve of her birth anniversary falling on 14th February in honour of the legacy and decades of public service of the former External Affairs Minister," the release added.
Sushma Swaraj, who was the External Affairs Minister in the previous BJP-led NDA government, passed away in August last year. (ANI)
Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra, Foreign Service Institute renamed after Sushma Swaraj
ANI | Updated: Feb 13, 2020 16:47 IST
New Delhi [India], Feb 13 (ANI): The Central government on Thursday renamed the Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra and Foreign Service Institute in the national capital after former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for her "invaluable contribution" to Indian diplomacy, the cause of the Indian diaspora and the ethos of public service.