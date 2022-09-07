Praveen Nettaru murder case: NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in 3 districts of K'taka

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple locations in three districts of Karnataka in connection with the case pertaining to the murder of 32-year-old BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru.

According to a statement by the agency, it conducted searches at 33 locations in the case in the Mysuru, Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts of Karnataka.

The case was initially registered at Bellare Police Station, Dakshina Kannada District on July 27, 2022, and re-registered by NIA on August 4, 2022.

"Investigations have revealed that the accused persons, who are active members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) had planned and committed the murder of Praveen Nettaru as part of a larger conspiracy to strike terror amongst the members of a section of society," said the NIA.



The agency has seized digital devices, used ammunition, incriminating documents and other materials including improvised arms and cash from the accused and suspects in the case.

"During the searches conducted today at the premises of accused and suspects, digital devices, used ammunition, improvised arms, cash, incriminating documents, pamphlets and literature have been seized," it said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

The agency's move came almost a month after the Dakshina Kannada Police arrested one C.A. Abdul Kabeer of Jattipalla House, Sullia, in August on the charges of planning Nettaru's murder. Three people came in a vehicle on July 26 and hacked Nettaru to death outside his chicken shop off the Puttur-Sullia Road at Bellare in Mangaluru. On July 28, the police arrested 29-year-old Zakir of Savanoor and 27-year-old Shafiq of Bellare.

On August 2, the police arrested 32-year-old Saddam and 42-year-old Haris, both hailing from Pallimajalu in Bellare. All these four were said to be in contact with the assailants. On August 7, the police arrested 22-year-old Abid of Sullia and 28-year-old Naufal of Bellare who were said to be part of the planning and recce team. Following a request from the state government, the Union Home Ministry on August 3 ordered the transfer of the case to the NIA. (ANI)

