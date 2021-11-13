Prayagraj: 872 dengue patients admitted in govt hospitals

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): A total of 872 patients suffering from dengue has been admitted in government hospitals till Friday, informed Nanak Saran, Chief Medical Officer.



"Out of the total cumulative cases reported, 628 patients come from urban areas whereas the rest 244 are reported from rural areas," said Saran to ANI.

He also assured that there is no shortage of platelets in blood banks in the district.

The Chief Medical Officer also informed that no casualty has been reported in the district due to dengue. (ANI)

