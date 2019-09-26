Artistes practicing the procession to be taken out in honour of Ravana in Prayagraj before Ram Leela. Photo/ANI
Artistes practicing the procession to be taken out in honour of Ravana in Prayagraj before Ram Leela. Photo/ANI

Prayagraj all geared up to take out great procession to honour King Ravana

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 17:18 IST

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): In the world where the demon king Ravana is considered as a symbol of arrogance and evil, the holy city witnesses every year a grand procession of Ravana, which is carried out with the musical instruments before the Ram Leela.
As per the tradition in India, people take out a procession of Lord Rama and then present Ram Reela to relive the legends of the great epic Ramayana, which recounted the story of Hindu god Rama since his birth till his reunion with his wife Sita after his victory over the king of Lanka -- Ravana.
When the whole country takes out processions to glorify Lord Rama here in Prayagraj, the 'Katra Ram Leela Community' takes out the processions in hounour of Ravana.
Speaking to ANI, Rakesh Chaurasia, secretary, Ram Leela Committee, said: "The Katra Ram Leela Community is the only community in north India which takes out the procession of Ravana in his honour and then we present Ram Leela of Lord Rama."
"Ravana was a descendant of Rishi Bhardwaj and we are also his descendants because of which we first take out the procession of Ravana," he added.
The procession attempts to show Ravana's family and their grandeur. The procession starts from Bhardwaj Ashram and moves the whole night in Katra region, and then rests. With this, the Dussehra celebration begins in Prayagraj.
Dussehra is majorly celebrated across India, marking the end of the nine-day Durga Puja. In the north and northwestern states, Dussehra is celebrated by conducting pujas and plays of the events of the Ramayana over the nine-day 'Navaratri' and burning effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad along with fireworks on the tenth day to commemorate the destruction of evil.
This year, according to Hindu calendar Navaratri begins on September 29 and will end on October 7. Dussehra or Vijayadashami is on October 8. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:29 IST

No faith in CBI investigation in Bargari sacrilege case: Capt...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday said that his government has no faith in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in Bargari sacrilege case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:22 IST

No by-polls in Karnataka till SC decides 17 disqualified MLAs plea: EC

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): The Election Commission on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it will defer assembly by-polls in Karnataka till the Supreme Court takes a decision on the plea of 17 disqualified MLAs.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:20 IST

CPM's Brinda Karat accuses Yogi govt of shielding Chinmayanand...

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat on Thursday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government after the girl student, who had levelled rape allegations against former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand, was arrested.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:17 IST

Man arrested for killing relative over suspicion of affair with wife

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): A man has been nabbed by the Ludhiana Police for murdering his relative here. The accused suspected that the victim was having an affair with his wife, Ludhiana police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:14 IST

Anna University introduces philosophy as part of third-semester course

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Anna University on Thursday introduced 'Philosophy' as part of the third-semester course for B. Tech. and M. Tech. students here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:11 IST

Narada sting case: CBI arrests senior IPS officer SMH Mirza

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested senior IPS officer SMH Mirza in connection with the Narada News sting operation case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:08 IST

Telangana: 15 injured as bus overturns in Suryapet

Suryapet (Telangana) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): At least 15 people were injured after a bus traveling from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad overturned near Durajpalli village in Suryapet last night, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:07 IST

Delhi: One arrested at IGI Airport with 49 kg peacock feathers

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has apprehended a man carrying peacock feathers weighing about 49 kg at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here, Delhi Police said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:06 IST

Mysuru: Platform ticket fare to increase for 14 days from Oct 2

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): In order to avoid overcrowding during Dusshera, the South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to increase the platform ticket fare at Mysuru station from Rs 10 to Rs 20 for a period of 14 days starting from October 2 to October 15.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:05 IST

NRC is needed in West Bengal to drive out outsiders: Babul Supriyo

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Thursday said the National Register of Citizens (NRC) must be prepared in West Bengal to drive out outsiders, who are infringing on the rights of Indian citizens.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:04 IST

Court defers hearing in Bikaner land deal case against Vadra, Sonia

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): The Jodhpur High Court on Thursday deferred the hearing to October 24 in the Bikaner land deal case against Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 17:56 IST

Defence Minister to commission second Kalvari class submarine...

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Giving a major boost to Navy's underwater combat capabilities, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will commission the second Kalvari class submarine INS Khanderi in Mumbai on September 28.

Read More
iocl