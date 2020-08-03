Prayagraj-based firm to install loudspeakers in Ayodhya free of cost ahead of Ram Temple event

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Asha, a Prayagraj based firm is set to install loudspeakers in Ayodhya free of cost for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple.

Speaking to ANI, Praveen Malviya, the company director said, "Around 3,000 loudspeakers will be installed in Ayodhya and Faizabad. We are not charging a single rupee."

"August 5 is an occasion of happiness for everyone. Our firm has received directions from the administration to install the loudspeakers. We will begin our work from August 3 at 5 am opening with the tune of Shehnai followed by other bhajans," he added.

Preparations, including a cleanliness drive and sanitisation, are underway in Ayodhya ahead of the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram Temple on August 5.

According to the police, the security arrangements for the foundation stone-laying ceremony have been put in place and people are being requested to refrain from gathering at a place.

Several areas in Ayodhya are being illuminated with diyas (earthen lamps) and colourful lights. According to potters in the state, around 1.25 lakh diyas were ordered for the highly anticipated ceremony on August 5.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, according to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the president of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust.

The construction of the Ram temple will begin after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone in which Chief Ministers of several states, Ministers from the Union Cabinet and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are also likely to participate. (ANI)

