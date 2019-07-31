Ashutosh Mishra, Superintendent of Police of the Crime Branch speaking to media persons in Prayagraj on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Prayagraj: Case registered against schoolboys for molesting girls on bus, harassing bus driver

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 08:22 IST

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): Crime Branch of Uttar Pradesh Police has registered a case against several school students for molesting girls on a school bus and harassing the bus driver for a girl's contact number.
The incident happened outside a private school in George Town area of Prayagraj.
The case was registered on the complaint filed by the school bus driver and the parents of the minor girls.
"Soon after everyone boarded the bus, as many as 8-10 school students barged inside the bus and asked me for the contact details of a girl. When I refused, they started beating me. They also harassed the girls on the bus," the driver, Dharamveer told ANI.
The act was caught on the CCTV camera.
Ashutosh Mishra, Superintendent of Police of the Crime Branch, said that on the basis of the complaint, the inquiry was initiated.
"Strict action will be taken against the accused," Mishra added. (ANI)

