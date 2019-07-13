Prayagraj: City faces flood-like situation as heavy rainfall swells river Ganga

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): Due to relentless rains, Sangham Ghat here is facing a flood-like situation as the water level of river Ganga has increased.

Houses constructed near the river have been submerged in water leading to the displacement of thousands of people.

"We have to move to some other place as the water level in the river is rising at a very fast pace," said Sharad Tiwari, a local.

"We are facing a lot of problems as we have to shift to some other place. We have packed everything and moving in the area which is upwards," said another local.

Apart from Uttar Pradesh, some isolated places of Uttrakhand are also affected due to swelling of river water in the Ganga.

On Wednesday, the water level of the Ganga river rose to a dangerous mark of 338.5 metres in Rishikesh.

The IMD has predicted more rainfall in the region in the next couple of days. (ANI)

