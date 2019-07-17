Prayagraj: Court grants relief to Adityanath in 20-year-old murder case

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): A special MP-MLA court granted big relief to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by rejecting a 20-year-old murder case filed against him.

The case pertains to the murder of police constable Satya Prakash Yadav in Maharajganj district in 1999.

The Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) has probed the case and gave a clean-chit to Adityanath.

The case went to CJM court Maharjganj which in 2018, rejected the charges filed against Adityanath.

Now the MP-MLA court of Prayagraj also upheld the CJM court order and has dismissed the case against UP Chief Minister. (ANI)