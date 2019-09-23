Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Drivers of government ambulance services 102 and 108 went on a strike on Monday demanding reimbursement of pending salaries.
The drivers allege that they have not been paid salaries for the past two months.
"There is a proposal to give the drivers payments on a per case basis," according to one ambulance driver.
The drivers demand that they should be paid monthly salaries and not be paid on a per case basis as on some days they do not have any patients.
Health services in the state have been affected due to the strike. (ANI)
Prayagraj: Govt ambulance service drivers go on strike, demand pending salaries
ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 19:31 IST
