Prayagraj IG KP Singh transferred to Ayodhya

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 22: The Inspector General (IG) of Prayagraj has been transferred to Ayodhya by the state government on Friday.

IG KP Singh, who has been transferred from Pragyagraj to Ayodhya, came under the scanner after the suicide of Mahant Narendra Giri. Singh was considered close to the deceased seer.



Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Devipatan, Rakesh Singh has been shifted to Prayagraj in place of KP Singh.

Mahant Narendra Giri, who was the president of the largest organisation of saints in India, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Baghambari Math in Prayagraj on September 20.

A purported suicide note was recovered from the site of the incident in which the name of the seer's disciples, Anand Giri, and two others were mentioned. (ANI)

