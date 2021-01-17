Prayagraj: Illegal properties of history-sheeter Ajay Pal demolished

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): Prayagraj District Administration on Saturday demolished illegal properties of history-sheeter Ajay Pal.



Speaking to the reporters, Sat Shukla, Zonal officer of Prayagraj District Administration said, "Under the Yogi Adityanath Government, our team has demolished the illegal structures of history-sheeter Ajay Pal. Several cases have been registered against him. The property that we demolished right now would amount to nearly 10-12 crores."

"As of now, he is absconding. We have begun the search operation," Shukla added.

"Under Yogi Ji's government, we have successfully demolished 45 illegal constructions in Prayagraj itself," he added. (ANI)

