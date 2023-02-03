Prayagraj is holy temple of justice, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the government and the judiciary both want to provide fair justice to the state's citizens and when the bar association joins them, things move along rapidly.

He also said that Prayagraj is holy temple of justice.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was speaking at a programme organised on the completion of 150 years of the Allahabad High Court Bar Association (HCBA) today.

During this, he also unveiled the photographs of the advocates.

The CM congratulated everyone and said it was a coincidence that the nation had just completed the Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav at the same time the bar was celebrating 150 years.

"A long time was spent fighting in the independence war. The advocate community not only participated in the freedom struggle but also gave leadership to the country," he said.

CM Yogi said that every citizen of UP comes to Prayagraj seeking justice. This program is a better coordination between Bar and Bench, which can be called 'Adhivakta Kumbh'.

"Since ancient times, the land of Prayagraj has been an inspiration. This is the home of religion; it is here that spirituality draws its inspiration. As an educational hub for the nation, Prayagraj has been significant. Prayagraj is the holy temple of justice," he said.

The CM added, "When someone is betrayed by his own people and loses trust and hope, he looks with hopefulness towards this temple of justice. A new path in life can be found from this point. This coordination of Bar-Bench is working here towards the same."



The CM asserted that the Allahabad High Court had provided the nation leadership in every field. A recent gathering of Chief Justices and Chief Ministers took place in Delhi.

According to the estimates of the Lok Adalat, more than half of the cases that were resolved in the nation were from UP. UP provided leadership in every area, today it is being recognized in the same role. There should be a collective effort.

The CM went on to say that India has got two achievements in Amrit Kaal. "India became the fifth largest economy by leaving behind Britain, secondly, in Amrit Kaal, India got the privilege of G-20 presidency. There will be 11 G-20 summits in four UP metropolitan cities. We have got the opportunity to present the country and the state on the global platform."

The CM said that multi-level parking is being arranged here. The government has made the funds available. As soon as it gets completed, there will be arrangements for making 2500 chambers and seating for 10,000 advocates.

The CM said that the government has already given consent for the National Law University here. Prayagraj is the land of justice and education, so there should be a good law university named Rajendra Prasad. The district administration should take it forward by making land available immediately. The university will be able to get the cooperation of the Bar and Bench Association.

The CM noted that many announcements related to advocates were made earlier. It has been decided to increase the provision of financial assistance for accidental deaths from 60 to 70 years.

He informed that after 30 years of membership in the Advocates Welfare Fund, the dependent fund has been increased from Rs. 1.5 lakh to Rs. 5 lakhs upon resignation or death.

He said: Orders have been issued regarding financial approval of the amount to be given to young advocates for the purchase of books and periodicals in the initial three years. From 2017-18 till January 31, 2017, more than Rs 13, 37,92,000 has been paid by the Trustee Committee as a death claim under the Social Security Fund Scheme.

"An amount of more than Rs 47,83,07,900 has been paid for the return of the institution. Rs 111,81,50,000 have been paid as financial assistance to the heirs of the deceased advocates," he said.

Not only the High Court, it has also been decided to integrate the district and commissionerate headquarters with the construction of integrated court buildings where district courts have not been set up. Work is going on fast for the judicial and administrative system, CM Yogi added.

The CM stated that the government wishes to build suitable chambers for advocates, which will become powerful mediums to provide justice to the poor. (ANI)

