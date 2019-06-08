Prayagraj: One Sub Inspector injured during raid

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): One Sub Inspector of the Uttar Pradesh police got injured in a raid in Prayagraj's Jasra Bazar on Friday.

"Several robbery incidents had taken place under the jurisdiction of Bara police station. The police had received information that the miscreants involved in this are present near a shop in Jasra Bazar," said Jamunapur SP, Deependra Nath Chowdhary.

"When the police reached the spot, the miscreants saw them. The police chased them as they entered a house, where they were staying on rent. Later, the miscreants fired a shot and the women there started throwing bricks and stones at the police. A Sub Inspector has got injured in this incident. The miscreants later managed to run away from the spot," he added.

The police have taken into custody owners of the house for interrogation.

Further investigation is currently on. (ANI)

