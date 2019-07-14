Prayagraj: Out to arrest cow smuggler police team attacked, 7 personnel injured

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Seven police personnel were injured in an attack by villagers when they went to arrest a man wanted in a case of cow smuggling, said officials.

The incident occurred in Mariyadih village of the district where the police team was visiting to arrest an absconding accused.

Speaking to media, Ashutosh Mishra, SP Crime, Prayagraj said, "Police personnel have been injured in an attack by villagers while attempting to arrest a man wanted in a case of cow smuggling. Strict action will be taken and those involved in the attack will be arrested soon."

Following the incident, large number of police force was deployed in the village to prevent any untoward incident from taking place. (ANI)