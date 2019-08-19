Prayagraj: Several houses submerged due to rise in water levels of Ganga and Yamuna

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The rise of water levels in the Ganga and Yamuna rivers here on Monday submerged several houses on the banks.

"15-20 houses have been submerged because of the rise in water levels of Ganga-Yamuna. There is no boat available as of now. By evening more houses will be submerged. People are taking refuge on the roofs," Bipin Pandey, a local resident said.

"There is no way to commute here as the waters have entered roads and houses here. The administration has not made any arrangements for boats. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are also not present," Madhusudan Singh, a local resident said.

The water levels in Ganga and Yamuna have been accentuated also because of the rivers coming from Madhya Pradesh like Ken-Betwa. (ANI)

