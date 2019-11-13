Prayagraj: Thousands take holy dip in Sangam on Kartik Purnima

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Nov 12 (ANI): Lakhs of devotees flocked to the Ghats at Sangam to take a holy dip in the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and mystic Saraswati on the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima on Tuesday at Prayagraj.

Kartika Purnima is also celebrated as Dev Deepawali and marks the fifteenth lunar day of the Hindu month of Kartik.

As per the rituals, it is considered auspicious to take a dip at Sangam on the day of Kartik Purnima.

The festival is linked with Prabodhini Ekadashi and it marks the end of Chaturmas, a four-month period when Lord Vishnu is believed to sleep.

Devotees also light earthen lamps on the riverside and visit temples to take the blessing of the Lord on today's day. (ANI)

