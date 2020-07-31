Prayers can be offered with limited people in mosques on Eid al-Adha: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 30 (ANI): Prayers can be offered in mosques with a limited number of persons on the occasion of Eid al-Adha on August 1, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday.

He welcomed those mosque committees which decided to cancel prayers in view of COVID-19.

"On Eid al-Adha, prayers can be offered in mosques with a limited number of persons. Some mosque committees in Kerala have decided to cancel prayers in view of COVID-19 which is a welcome step. The situation is not suited for large gatherings," Vijayan said.

Eid al-Adha or Bakrid, also known as "Sacrifice Feast" is marked by sacrificing an animal, usually a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for Allah. Post the sacrifice, devotees distribute the offering to family, friends, neighbours and especially to the poor and the needy. (ANI)

