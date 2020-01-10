Pre-training for CAPF Expedition 2020 to Mt Everest begins in Auli

Auli (Uttarakhand) [India], Jan 10 (ANI): The pre-training of the first-ever joint CAPF mountaineering Expedition 2020">CAPF mountaineering Expedition 2020 to Mt Everest began at ITBP Mountaineering and Skiing Institute in Auli on Friday.

Around 51 members of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) are part of the team.

The team includes eight women mountaineers.

The expedition is scheduled for May. (ANI)



