Precaution to be taken to avoid power supply problems in summer: Karnataka CM

Bengaluru, (Karnataka) [India], March 8 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the state government will take all steps to avoid any kind of power supply problems during this summer season for watering crops in the fields.

"The government will think of buying power from other states in case of a power shortage in the State. Instructions will be given to officials to supply three-phase power continuously for seven hours to IP sets. the state government will take all steps to avoid any kind of power supply problems during this summer season to water crops in the field," Bommai said.

A delegation of farmers met the CM here on Wednesday to discuss the problems of farmers.



He further said that in the case of the acquisition of farmers' land by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB), a committee will be constituted under the chairmanship of the deputy commissioner to ensure jobs for family members of farmers whose land was acquired, in industries.

"The government has decided to run Mandya's Mysugar factory and more funds will be given to make it more strong. Steps for giving SAP for the sugarcane will be decided after discussing it with the Finance Department," he added.

The CM ordered issuing a notice to Veera Pulakeshi Co-Operative Bank, Badami in Bagalkot district for the harassment of farmers.

The delegation comprised Badagalapura Nagendra, Minister Gopalaiah, V Somanna, CM's Principal Secretary Manjunath Prasad, and Agriculture Department Secretary Shivayogi Kalasad. (ANI)

