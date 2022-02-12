Precautionary measures to be taken to prevent any untoward incident, Law and Order to be treated as top priority: Karnataka CM

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 11 (ANI): As the schools gear up for re-opening from February 14 amid the ongoing Hijab row in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday instructed the Superintendents of Police (SP) and District Collectors (DC) to visit prominent schools in sensitive areas and ensure no untoward incident takes place there and said that Law and Order should be treated as a top priority.

He was chairing a virtual meeting with DCs, SPs, and senior officials of the Education Department on the maintenance of peace and order in the state amid the Hijab controversy in the state.

He instructed the DCs, SPs, and Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) to stay in constant touch with the principal, teachers, parents, and school Management board.

"Be in constant contact with people's representatives, prominent personalities, and seniors of the district," Bommai instructed further.

The Chief Minister stressed that action should be taken against miscreants, peace meetings are held in sensitive areas and the High Court order is followed by all. "Should not bow to any pressure. Even minor incidents should be treated seriously. Anti-social elements should be identified and kept under watch," Bommai added.

Bommai instructed that DCs and SPs should visit the schools in their district and take stock of the situation and Law and Order is treated as a top priority by all.

He called for suitable measures to prevent external provocation. "Maintain vigil by sharing the areas," Bommai instructed authorities.

The Chief Minister instructed local officials to take political parties and religious leaders into confidence.



Vigil should be maintained against spreading rumors and inciting messages through social media, said Bommai.

He instructed concerned authorities to hold meetings with heads of various organizations and institutions and to keep the situation in control taking the principals, teachers, parents, and students into confidence.

Bommai stressed that timely action according to the situation be taken without waiting for orders from higher-ups and instructed everyone to explain ground realities carefully to the media.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Education Minister BC Nagesh, Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayana, and senior officials were present.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has extended the holidays for degree and diploma colleges till 16 February.

Amid the hijab controversy, the Karnataka government on Thursday extended the closure of schools and colleges till the end of this week. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that schools in the state will reopen on Monday for classes up to class X. However, the reopening date of colleges has not been announced.

The Hijab protests began on February 4 at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district in Karnataka when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes.

During the protests, some students were allegedly denied entry to college wearing hijab by Muslim women earlier this month. Following these protests, a three-day holiday from February 9 has been declared in all the universities under the Department of Higher Education and colleges under the department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE).

On Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court also appealed to the student community and the public at large to maintain peace and tranquillity while hearing various pleas challenging a ban on hijab in the state. (ANI)

