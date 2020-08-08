Pregnant Haryana Secretariat staff can work from home

Chandigarh [India], Aug 8 (ANI): The Haryana government on Friday exempted pregnant women employees working in state Civil Secretariat from attending office and allowed them to work from home.

According to the order, Joint, Deputy Secretaries, Under Secretaries, Superintendents and Deputy Superintendents, Special Senior Secretaries, Senior Secretaries, Secretaries and Private Secretaries to Ministers and Administrative Secretaries have been directed to ensure those female employees who are pregnant and working under their control should be allowed to work from home.

"This may be treated as most urgent," the order read.

"Haryana Government has decided that pregnant female employees working in State Civil Secretariat have been exempted from attending the office and are allowed to work from home in the view of COVID-19," Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

Recently, the state government allowed the employees who are blind and have physical disabilities, to work from home in the wake of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, Uttarakhand government reportedly exempted pregnant government employees, women with children below 10 years of age and employees above 55 years of age and employees with serious health conditions from attending office regularly and said that they should be called to work only in unavoidable situations amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

On July 5, Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur wrote to Chief Minister Uddav Thackeray requesting him to pass an order to allow female government employees with health issues to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The total number of cases in Haryana is now at 40,054, including 33,444 recovered or discharged, 6,143 active cases and 467 deaths so far. (ANI)

