Pregnant lady tests COVID-19 positive, 17 health workers put under quarantine in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): As many as 17 health staff, including 3 resident doctors, of Sonawane Maternity Home (Pune Municipal Corporation-run hospital), have been put under quarantine after a pregnant lady being treated here tested positive for COVID-19, Pune Municipal Corporation PRO said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Pune City police have issued an order to seal more areas to prevent the spread of COVID19. These areas will be declared as containment zones from today. Shops related to essentials (such as Kirana shops, vegetable market etc) excluding Medical and hospital to remain open only between 10 am to 12 pm in the morning in containment zones.

The total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 2684 including 178 deaths and 259 recovered, State Health Department informed.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 10,815, including 9,279 active cases. So far, 1,189 patients have been cured and discharged while 353 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

