Pregnant woman among 3 rescued from flooded village in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal (Odisha) [India], August 30 (ANI): Three persons, including a pregnant woman, were rescued from the flood-affected village of Jayapur in Odisha's Dhenkanal by the district administration and the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) on Saturday.

As per Jagannath Nayak, a fire service worker, the two youths from the nearby Gurujang village were rescued from floodwaters after they went for a swim in the inundated area.

"The villages of Odapada, Kamakhyanagar Parjang, and Gondia have been completely flooded by water from the Brahmani river. The two men were rescued after they jumped into the floodwaters for fun but the flow was too strong and they lost control," Nayak told ANI.

He added that the pregnant woman was rescued in a separate incident and taken to a nearby hospital. (ANI)

