People carrying a pregnant woman to hospital on Sunday in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
Pregnant woman carried on makeshift stretcher to hospital in Vizag

ANI | Updated: Jul 21, 2019 21:56 IST

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): A pregnant woman was carried for more than six kilometres on Sunday to KJ Puram hospital from Kothavalsa village on a makeshift stretcher due to improper roads in the region.
Six individuals including three women were holding the stretcher made from a cloth tied to a wooden log.
The pregnant woman also tried to lift her up by holding a cloth wrapped to the wooden piece, as locals took her through the muddy road to the hospital.
Later, the woman delivered her child at the hospital. Both are said to be in stable condition. (ANI)

