Pregnant woman dies by suicide in Telangana, dowry harassment alleged

Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India], October 22 (ANI): A five months pregnant woman has died by suicide here in Papireddy Nagar in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district.



The deceased's mother has filed a complaint alleging that her daughter's husband and in-laws were harassing her for dowry, police said.

An inspector at Jagadgiri Gutta PS told ANI, "Deceased Krishna Priya, a five-month pregnant woman died by hanging herself at around 8:30 pm to 9 pm yesterday. Deceased's mother has given a complaint alleging that Priya's husband and in-laws were harassing her by demanding dowry."

A case under the relevant sections has been registered; however, the accused is yet to be arrested. (ANI)

