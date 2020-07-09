Pregnant woman dies in UP's Badaun, family accuses hospital of negligence

Budaun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): After a pregnant woman died outside the Community Health Centre in Badaun district on Thursday, the family has accused the hospital of negligence.

According to the Chief Medical Officer, Badaun, an eight-month pregnant woman, suffering from Antepartum haemorrhage, was referred to the Community Health Centre in Hazratpur on June 18.

Since by the time she arrived at the hospital, she was pale and her body was swollen, the hospital staff asked her to get tested for COVID-19 from another hospital in the district.

Sangita Kumari, an ASHA worker told the reporters that the hospital did not provide the woman an ambulance and her family decided to take her to the hospital on their own as there was no ambulance service. However, as soon as the pregnant woman stepped out of the health centre, she passed out on the road.

"She was lying there for at least half an hour. Later, when a private ambulance came, they took her to the hospital where she was declared dead," said Sangita Kumari.

The family of the deceased has accused the hospital of negligence.

Badaun CMO, Yashpal Singh, said, "We will look into the matter. An investigation will be conducted and action will be taken against the culprits." (ANI)

