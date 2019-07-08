New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): A married couple committed suicide in Mangolpuri area in the national capital on Sunday, police said.
According to the police, the woman was pregnant.
The bodies have been sent for post mortem and further investigation in the case is currently underway. (ANI)
Pregnant woman, husband commit suicide in Delhi
ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 05:42 IST
