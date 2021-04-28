Pregnant woman shot dead by husband in Delhi's Nizamuddin area

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): A pregnant woman was shot dead by her husband over an argument in Delhi's Nizamuddin area on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accused, Waseem fired at his wife Saina, who was 8-month pregnant, and their servant Shahdat. A call was received at the Police Control Room around 10.42 am about the same.

While Saina succumbed to the bullet injuries, Shahdat was admitted to the Safdarjung hospital, police said.



Earlier, Saina was charged under a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case. However, on April 24, she was released on bail on grounds of pregnancy.

"Waseem and Saina got married almost a year ago. During the time when Saina was in jail, Waseem developed a relationship with her real sister Rehana. However, he claimed to have not met Rehana after his wife was out on bail. This led to a heated quarrel between the two on Tuesday," the police said.

The police are probing Rehana's involvement in the case, while the firearm used by Waseem has been seized. (ANI)

