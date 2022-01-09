Pregnant women, divyang employees of central govt exempted from attending office due to spike in COVID cases: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that pregnant women and divyang (differently-abled) employees of the Central government have been exempted from attending office in the wake of a surge in COVID cases.

However, they will be required to remain available and work from home.

Briefing about the guidelines issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) in the wake of the third wave of the pandemic, Union Minister said that all officials and staff living in the Containment Zone will also be exempted from coming to office till the time Containment Zone is de-notified.

The Minister further informed that the physical attendance of government servants below the level of Under Secretary has been restricted to 50 per cent of the actual strength and the remaining 50 per cent will work from home.

"Roster will be prepared accordingly by all the departments concerned," he added.



However, he said that the officials and staff who are not attending the office and are working from home wil; remain available on telephone and other electronic means of communication at all times.

In view of the rapid spread of the virus infection, Singh said that a DoPT with the advice that the official meetings shall be conducted as far as possible through video conferencing.

Similarly, personal meetings with visitors are to be avoided, unless absolutely necessary, he said.

In order to avoid overcrowding in the office premises, the Minister said that the officials and staff will follow staggered timings that is 9 am to 5:30 pm 10 am to 6:30 pm.

Meanwhile, DoPT has advised all the officers and staff to ensure strict compliance of COVID-appropriate behaviour that is frequent washing of hands/sanitisation, wearing face mask/face cover and observing social distancing all the time.

"Proper cleaning and sanitisation of the workplace, particularly frequently touched surfaces, may also be ensured," it said.

Singh said that the guidelines issued as per the DoPT will remain in force till January 31 and the guidelines may be revised accordingly depending on the situation. (ANI)

