'Pregnant women more susceptible to COVID-19'

The pregnant women and immune-compromised people appear to be more susceptible to the consequences of coronavirus infection, said Dr Vasundara Cheepurupalli, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, she said: "Novel coronavirus is a new strain of coronavirus causing COVID-19, first identified in Wuhan city of China. Pregnant women and immune-compromised people appear to be more susceptible to the consequences of infection with COVID-19 than the general population. There are no reported deaths in pregnant women at the moment."

She said that as far as the effect on the foetus is concerned, there are currently no data suggesting an increased risk of miscarriage or early pregnancy loss, intrauterine infection with COVID so, unlikely that there will be congenital effects of the virus on fetal development.

"It may manifest as preterm birth by pre-labour or premature rupture of membrane," she said.

Dr Cheepurupalli said that general advice for pregnant women, who may have been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 should be self-isolate, not go to work or the public areas.

Routine appointments for women with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 should be delayed until after the recommended period of isolation unless there is a need for urgent obstetric or medical care, she added.

"All babies of women with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 need to also be tested for COVID-19. It is advisable to have separate isolation of the infected mother and her baby for 14 days," she added.


