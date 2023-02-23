Pregnant women to get birth waiting homes in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 23 (ANI): Pregnant women in Uttarakhand will get the facility of birth waiting home before the delivery in all the districts, the state health secretary said on Thursday.

While talking to ANI, the State Health Secretary Dr R Rajesh Kumar said, "A decision has been taken to set up birth waiting homes in every district for pregnant women under National Health Mission (NHM)."



"Pregnant women will be given the facility to stay in the birth waiting room before delivery. The supplementary budget has been approved for this. It is worth mentioning that more than two lakh deliveries occur yearly in the state."

The State Health Secretary further informed that it has been decided to strengthen the Tuberculosis (TB) eradication campaign in the state.

"17 mobile units will be set up for TB eradication, in which it has also been decided to set up a portable digital X-ray unit," said Dr Kumar. (ANI)

