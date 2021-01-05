Preliminary enquiry initiated by Madhya Pradesh EOW on distribution of cash in 2019 election: Poll panel

By Joymala Bagchi

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Responding to the summon by Election Commission of India (ECI) on three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and a state administrative service official's involvement in the unauthorised distribution of unaccounted cash during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bais and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora, Madhya Pradesh met the commission on Tuesday.

An official ECI source informed ANI, "Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) apprised the ECI on the action initiated by Economic Offence Wing, Madhya Pradesh, in the direction issued by ECI in the matter concerning action on the report of CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes) on extensive use of unaccounted cash in the election process during Lok Sabha elections 2019."



"The Chief Secretary said that the agency has registered preliminary enquiry in the matter. He also sought two weeks' time to apprise the Commission of further action in the matter," the official source said.

The source said, "The commission deliberated upon a report, received from the CBDT, intimating its search operations in Madhya Pradesh and its findings of extensive use of unaccounted cash during the 2019 elections in Madhya Pradesh."

"The Commission has also directed Union Home Secretary to initiate appropriate departmental action against All India Service officers and also to Chief Secretary, Madhya Pradesh for similar action against state officer," a release by ECI dated December 16 reads.

The Commission's letter to Chief Electoral Officer of Madhya Pradesh says, "Commission had directed to forward a copy of the report of CBDT dated October 28, 2020 along with an extract of list of government servants involved, to lodge criminal action before designated authority, i.e., Economic Offences Wing, state of Madhya Pradesh against concerned for the violation as per extant electoral and other relevant laws. In case of need for further information in this regard, the same may be further sought from CBDT."

A preliminary enquiry has been registered and two weeks' time is sought by the Chief Secretary to apprise the Commission of further updates. (ANI)

