New Delhi [India], Dec 20 (ANI): It is premature to say anything right now on the National Register of Citizens (NRC), said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sources on implementation or introduction of NRC exercise.
The NRC, which has been developed with the aim of segregating Indian citizens from illegal migrants, was implemented in Assam. Recently, the final list of NRC for the state was published in which 19,06,657 persons were excluded including those who did not submit their claims.
During discussions on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which has now become an act, in Parliament, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that NRC will be brought in the country.
"There is no need to connect Citizenship (Amendment) Bill with National Register of Citizens (NRC). I will explain it [NRC] the same way in the Parliament as CAB. Rest assured, NRC will be brought in soon," Shah had said. (ANI)
'Premature' to say anything on NRC right now: MHA sources
ANI | Updated: Dec 20, 2019 16:56 IST
