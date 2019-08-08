Preneet Kaur seeks Jaishankar's help to bring body of deceased Punjab youth to India

Patiala (Punjab) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Patiala Member of Parliament (MP) Preneet Kaur has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking a direction to the Indian Embassy in Canada to assist in bringing the body of Harmandeep Singh back to India at the government's expense.

Singh was on a study visa in Canada since November 2017. Last month, his body was found floating in Nith river in New Hamburg town of Ontario province of Canada.

"A sworn affidavit of Gurcharan Singh, father of Harmandeep Singh had already been furnished to the Indian Embassy stating therein that he is a farmer by profession and has no source of income except the agriculture income which is hardly sufficient to meet the expenses of the family. He had sold some portion of his agriculture land as well as also borrowed the money to send his son abroad," Kaur said in her letter to Jaishankar.

"Since Gurcharan Singh father of Harmandeep Singh has been unable to bring back the dead body of his son due to poor financial condition of his family in India, so, it is requested that necessary instructions may please be issued to the authorities of the Indian Embassy in Canada to send the dead body of Harmandeep Singh back to India at government expenses," she added. (ANI)

