Representative Image
Representative Image

Preparations afoot to start 102-108 ambulance services in J-K: National Health Mission

ANI | Updated: Oct 12, 2019 23:09 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): The long-awaited 102-108 ambulance service is being rolled out in Jammu and Kashmir in a months time for the benefit of general masses, the National Health Mission (NHM) said on Saturday.
Bhupinder Kumar, Mission Director of NHM, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday said: "The operationalisation of 102-108 ambulance services in Jammu and Kashmir including Ladakh region preparations are in final stages."

He said that the service shall be a boon for the general public and will be a game-changer in the delivery of public health care services to the patients and the community at their doorsteps.
Kumar asserted that services shall benefit the pregnant women, critical medical emergencies and road traffic accident victims.

Under this programme, 300 ambulances have already been fitted with Global Positioning System (GPS) in all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Besides, 50 Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances and 66 basic life support (BLS) ambulances are undergoing retrofitting which shall be on road shortly.
A 40 seater call centre has been established and the recruitment of 125 emergency medical technicians and around 300 drivers has also been completed.

The Mission Director informed that Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had approved Rs 61. 23 crore for rollout of this service during the current financial year. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 23:19 IST

AP government seeks Centre's assistance to resolve power-related issues

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government requested the Central government to constitute a committee to resolve the power-purchase related issues as it is incurring a financial burden on the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 23:15 IST

Ad-wrapped Delhi Metro train flagged off to promote legal...

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): In an effort to promote legal awareness among the weaker sections of society, Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Dhirubhai Naranbhai Patel on Saturday flagged off an ad-wrapped Delhi Metro train from Dwarka Sector 21 station of Blue Line.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 23:11 IST

Telangana: on-strike TSRTC bus driver allegedly attempts suicide

Khammam (Telangana) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): A bus driver employed with Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) allegedly attempted suicide by setting himself on fire at his residence here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 23:05 IST

PM Modi chairs meeting on 'Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat' initiative

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a meeting on the 'Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat' programme that aims to actively enhance interaction between people of diverse cultures living in different states and Union Territories (UTs) in the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 23:02 IST

Accused who robbed PM Modi's niece identified: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): The two bike-borne miscreants, who were involved in snatching the purse of Damayanti Ben Modi, the niece of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have been identified with the help of CCTV footage, Delhi Police said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 22:57 IST

No out-of-court settlement possible in Babri Masjid demolition...

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Saturday said that there is no scope for any mediation or reconciliation in connection with the Babri Masjid demolition case as the legal proceedings in the matter have reached their final stage.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 22:55 IST

Newly-appointed UP Congress chief meets Sonia, Priyanka in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Singh Lallu on Saturday met party's interim president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 22:53 IST

UPEIDA reviews construction work of Purvanchal Expressway in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) on Saturday reviewed the construction work of Purvanchal Expressway in Lucknow and asked the concerned officials to ensure timely completion of the project.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 22:48 IST

Maha polls: PM Modi to hold rallies in Jagaon, Sakoli tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off his campaign on Sunday in poll-bound Maharashtra with rallies in Jalgaon and Sakloli.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 22:46 IST

Workshop on 'aseptic techniques' held at Military Hospital in Shillong

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): In order to highlight the problem of healthcare-associated infections, a workshop on 'aseptic techniques' was conducted at Military Hospital in Shillong on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 22:36 IST

Assam: Indian Army holds medical camp in Chirang district

Chirang (Assam) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Indian Army on Saturday held a medical camp for providing medical assistance to people living in the remote area of Chirang district in Assam.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 22:35 IST

Hyderabad: Over 3,331 viral fever cases reported in govt...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): The number of viral fever cases has spiked this rainy season with over 3,331 such incidents being reported this year so far at Government Fever Hospital here, said Superintendent Dr K Shankar.

Read More
iocl