Preparations for defence expo underway in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 4 (ANI): The preparations for Defence expo 2020 inaugural ceremony are underway near the Gomti River in Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the five-day Defence Expo-2020 to be held in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh from February 5-9.

It will be the 11th biennial edition of the event.

In this event, the HAL will display the models of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Do-228 and Hawk at its indoor stall (R-46, Hall 5).

Apart from these, some of the avionics, accessories, assemblies, products such as Indigenous Digital Map Generator (i-DMG), Engine and Flight Display Unit, Gas Turbine Electrical Generator (GTEG)-60, Air Producer Engine, Glass Cockpit for Do-228, Automatic Target Recognition (ATR), Digital Sand Rapid Prototyping Technology, etc., will also be displayed. (ANI)

