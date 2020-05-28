Preparations in full swing as flight operation at WB's Bagdogra airport to resume tomorrow

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], May 27 (ANI): Special preparations pertaining to COVID-19 were in full swing at Bagdogra Airport on Wednesday, ahead of the resumption of domestic air travel services from May 28.

"A total of 10 flights will be operational per day once the air travel operations resume from tomorrow," Subramani P, Director, Bagdogra Airport, said.



Markings to ensure social distancing norms were seen at various places at the airport. Several automatic electronic devices were also installed for screening and scanning to ensure minimum physical interaction.

"Social distancing is of utmost importance, and to ensure that we have ensured that all the interactions must be contact-free. When passengers enter the airport, they would be screened and once their temperature checks out, they would be sent forward. At the security check, passengers would present their boarding pass and identification card while standing on a stool. With the help of cameras and monitors, their credentials will be verified," Subramani explained the procedure while speaking to ANI.



The domestic air travel resumed in several parts of the country, following the relaxations in the fourth phase of the nation-wide lockdown.

With Cyclone Amphan wreaking havoc and coronavirus, West Bengal had been dealing with a dual challenge in the past one week.

The state has reported more than 4000 positive COVID-19 cases, and 283 fatalities thus far, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)