Preparations in full swing at Amritsar airport for domestic flight services resumption

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 22 (ANI): Amritsar airport authorities are making arrangements to ensure social distancing in view of resumption of domestic flight services from May 25.

"The domestic operations are resuming on May 25 but Amritsar airport is right now engaged in repatriation flights. Once we receive the schedule of the domestic flights, we will resume domestic operations," Manoj Chansoria, Airport Director said.

He further said: "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, travelling has changed. We have received guidelines from the ministry that need to be followed while arranging flight operations."

"The most important thing is to maintain social distancing. We are making yellow and black stripe marks right from the arrival to boarding gates. The passenger needs to have the Aarogya Setu app mandatorily downloaded on their phones. We are ensuring touch-free arrangements at the airport," he added. (ANI)

