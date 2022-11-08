Preparations in full swing for PM Modi's unveiling of Kempegowda statue in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 8 (ANI): Preparations are in full swing at the premises of Bengaluru airport in Devanahali for the unveiling of 108 feet tall statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda - the founder of Bengaluru city.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the giant bronze statue of Kempegowda during his visit to the state on November 11.

State health minister Dr K Sudhakar and home minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday visited the Bengaluru airport premises site where the statue has been installed to take stock of the preparations.

"Ex-CM BS Yediyurappa initiated the idea of the Statue of Prosperity in 2019 after BJP came to power in the state. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai also pursued this after assuming office and ensured that this historical monument is established. I would like to thank both of them," Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said while speaking to the media.

Kempegowda is known for his major contribution to the development of Bengaluru. He built the city of Bengaluru and thus the statue has been named the Statue of Prosperity.



During his visit to the state on November 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate a new terminal at the Kempegowda international airport.

The new terminal with a capacity of 25 lakh and 100 counters was much needed as the number of international passengers arriving in Bangaluru is huge.

PM Modi will also launch Vande Bharat (Chennai-Mysuru-Bengaluru) train from SBC railway station. The high-speed special train was a long pending demand of the people of Karnataka state.

PM Modi will also address a public rally being organized during the course of his visit on November 11.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraju Bommai along with ministers and prominent BJP leaders will also participate in programmes. (ANI)

