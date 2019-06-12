Preparations in place ahead of cyclone Vayu

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI): All preparations are in place to deal with any emergencies arising of the cyclone Vayu's impact, authorities said here on Wednesday.

The Indian Coast Guard has formed relief teams and kept them on notice at Daman, Dahanu Mumbai, Murud-Janjira, Ratnagiri, Goa, Karwar, Mangalore, Beypore, Vizhinjam and Kochi for immediate response.

The authorities have also cautioned the fishermen against proceeding to sea and have advised the fishing vessels to return to the harbour.

Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) materials are on board nominated ships and medical teams and facilities are on standby to handle medical emergencies at the Indian Naval Hospital Asvini.

An IAF aircraft C-17, which took off from New Delhi, will airlift around 152 NDRF personnel and eight tonnes of necessary equipment from Arakkonam to Jamnagar for HADR missions in Gujarat.

Indian Navy Diving, Rescue Teams along with P8I and IL aircraft have been kept standby to render assistance and carry out rescue operations. An advisory has also been issued to all offshore platforms by the Offshore Defence and Advisory Group headquarters.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed a total number of 36 teams to conduct operations in Gujarat ahead of cyclone Vayu's impact on the land. (ANI)

