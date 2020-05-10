Prepare Comprehensive Agriculture Policy to make agriculture sector profitable: Telangana CM to officials

Hyderabad [Telangana] [India], May 10 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the officials concerned to prepare a Comprehensive Agriculture Policy for the state with an aim to make the agriculture sector profitable.

During the video conference, the CM said, "A Comprehensive Agriculture policy should be prepared in the state. Everything should happen in tune with the policy. The government should decide on which crops should farmers go in for. Planning should be done in such a way that crops should be cultivated based on the food needs of people in the state and the crops, which are in demand in the markets in other regions. Identify alternative crops. Suggest these crops to farmers. Cultivation should be done on these lines. The government will make arrangements so that farmers will get support price for their produce."

"Agriculture department should prepare an inventory recording the assets, buildings of the department and other such relevant information in details. Take the data on the number of tractors, agriculture tools, harvesters and other machines available in the villages. Identify what else the farmers need. Prepare a future plan based on this data. Collect proper information from farmers in a format. Very soon I will discuss the comprehensive agriculture policy through a video conference," Rao said.

He also chaired a high-level review meeting on measures being taken to contain the coronavirus in the state and implementation of lockdown. Among those who attended the conference on COVID-19 included Medical and Health Minister Etela Rajender, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, DGP Mahender Reddy, Special Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, Principal Secretary Ramakrishna Rao. (ANI)