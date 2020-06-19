Prepare for investment obligations before boycotting trade ties with China: Natwar Singh

By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi, [India], June 19, (ANI): Former external affairs minister Natwar Singh on Friday cautioned the Centre for moving forward in the direction of boycotting or breaking trade relations with China, saying we have to "be ready for serious investment obligations."

"If we boycott or break trade relations with China then we have to be ready for serious investment obligations, like mobile productions and India's investments in China will also be affected," Natwar Singh said while speaking to ANI.

Referring to several meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese premier Xi Jinping over the past few years, the former senior bureaucrat and former union minister Singh said, " No positive result in our relationship with China, the PM has held several meetings with the Chinese president in Wuhan (China) and in India too."

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in a violent face-off that happened in the Galwan valley, as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.



Natwar Singh further said, "Chinese army personnel number is larger than the Indian army at LAC."

Recalling his vast experiences, Singh said; "The situation in Galwan valley was not good at the moment, adding there was no respite in sight in near future."

He also expressed apprehensions over the Chinese Army backing off or vacating the land where they are lodged right now. "As per my understanding, China will not give back land to us. Because in 1962, 'Aksai Chin' was part of India and was taken away from us," Singh added. (ANI)

