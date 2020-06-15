Prepare health infrastructure in stadiums, colleges, hostels for treatment of COVID patients: Cong

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): In a bid to combat the coronavirus outbreak situation, the Delhi Congress has suggested the building of health infrastructure in stadiums, colleges and hostels for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The suggestions were made at the all-party meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, over management of COVID-19 situation, at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Congress also called for the building of hospitals to fulfil the need for beds arising out of a rising number of cases.

It also suggested against the usage of trains' isolation coaches, citing lack of ventilation.

Besides increasing the testing rate, the national party also suggested that the Central government ask private hospitals to treat patients at a low cost.

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of misleading people and holding private hospitals responsible.

"We have submitted evidence to Home Minister he has sent that for a probe by Health Secretary. Construction of 3 large hospitals, with 2609 beds, should have been completed by December 2019. What game is Delhi government playing?" he said.

The meeting was also attended by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Health Secretary Preeti Sudan, Director AIIMS Dr Randeep Guleria and Members of NITI Aayog apart from other senior officers. (ANI)

