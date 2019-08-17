Prepare roadmap to help small businesses rebuild: Pradhan directs authorities after aerial survey of flood hit Odisha areas

Balangir (Odisha) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday conducted an aerial survey to review flood situation in Balangir, Kalahandi, Boudh and Sonepur districts of Odisha and asked the district officials to prepare a roadmap and initiate steps to provide Mudra Loans to small businesses to help rebuild.

Pradhan conducted a meeting with seniors district officials and stakeholders in Balangir.

The Union Minister said, "Balangir is one amongst the aspirational districts. I urge everybody to come together to help rebuild the lives of people affected by the flood."

"Heavy rain and floods have caused massive damage to crops, houses and infrastructure. I urge District officials to complete damage analysis at the earliest. I request District Collector to prepare a roadmap and initiate steps to provide Mudra Loans to small businesses and vendors to help rebuild," he said.

District Collector, Balangir, Arindam Dakua said, "It was the first time in the history of Balangir to witness heavy to heavy rainfall as received from August 12 to 14. Heavy rainfall occurred a flood-like situation in the city and it was not possible to release rainwater from the canal. "

"Due to flood water entering into houses and damage huge amount of property around 18 thousand people have been evacuated to a safer place and provided to free service kitchen to them," the collector said.

Four Orissa Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams and Fire services have been deployed in the district. I thank people of Balangir to cooperate with us and helped each other. Free service kitchen has been given to flood-affected areas since August 12, the DC added.

BJP, Balangir MP Sangita Singh Deo and State president and Kalahandi MP Basant Panda accompanied Pradhan during the survey. (ANI)

