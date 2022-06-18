Prepare village development plan in consultation with villagers: Assam CM to inspecting officers of Axom Adarxo Gram Yojana

Dispur (Assam) [India], June 18 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday asked the inspecting officers to prepare a comprehensive village development plan in association with the villagers taking cognizance of their aspirations to make Axom Adarxo Gram Yojana a success.

Talking to the inspecting officers of the scheme at Janata Bhawan here, the Chief Minister said that the scheme has been undertaken to provide infrastructure and quality last-mile service delivery to empower villages towards sustainable development.

"Therefore, the inspecting officers should visit their assigned villages, hold meeting with the villagers and prepare a customised village development plan to enable the villagers to yield benefits from the scheme."



It may be noted that under Axom Adarxo Gram Yojana, two villages in each of 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam over the next three years will be developed as model villages with holistic and inclusive social, economic and academic development as fundamental objectives. For the development of model villages Rs 5 crore in each village will be provided. For better and efficient implementation of the scheme, 54 numbers of inspecting officers have been given responsibilities with assigned villages who will prepare a development plan and oversee its execution.

Sarma said that the scheme should be executed in such a manner that Assam becomes a model state in the implementation of the scheme. He also said that the government has already released Rs 50 lakh for each revenue village for the preliminary work and once this amount is spent assiduously, the next instalment will be released.

He also asked them to ensure the implementation of the scheme collectively with the equal partnership of the villagers to make the local people an important partner of the scheme.

The scheme is being implemented by Transformation and Development Department, its Additional Chief Secretary Paban Borthakur and Principal Secretary Archana Varma were also present at the meeting. (ANI)

