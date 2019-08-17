Prepared for return of Haj pilgrims tomorrow: Srinagar Divisional Commissioner

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Srinagar Divisional Commissioner, Baseer Khan on Saturday said the administration was prepared for the return of pilgrims from Haj.

"We are prepared for the return of Haj pilgrims tomorrow. We have a sufficient fleet of buses to facilitate them to get to their destinations," he said.

"Relatives who were supposed to go to airport to receive the Hajis have been provided passes three days back through concerned Deputy Commissioners," said Khan.

He expressed hope that the returning will be smooth and that they will be able to reach their homes easily.

Earlier in the day, Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary to the Planning Commission, Rohit Kansal said relaxations have been provided in areas falling under 35 police stations in the Kashmir valley.

"Since morning, relaxations on restrictions have been provided in areas under 35 police stations across the length and breadth of the valley," Kansal said.

Kansal further added that there had been no untoward incidents reported from the region and the situation was slowly turning back to normal in the villages. (ANI)

