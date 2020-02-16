Preparing national logistics policy to strengthen small scale industries: PM Modi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said a national logistics policy is being prepared for the first time in the country to create a single window e-logistics market, which will strengthen small scale industries.

"The introduction of GST has brought about a wide change in the country's logistics. Now this change is being strengthened further. A national logistics policy is being prepared for the first time in the country," he said while inaugurating 'Kashi Ek Roop Anek' programme here.

"It will lead to the creation of a single-window e-logistics market. This will strengthen small scale industries and help in generating employment," added Prime Minister Modi.

"To empower MSMEs, the import of those products is being reduced which are not better than the products being made in India," he said.

He said the Centre has drawn a blueprint for the development of small and medium industries for the coming five years.

"In the Union Budget, special emphasis has been laid on manufacturing and the ease of doing business. MSMEs and start-ups are the big sources of employment," he said. (ANI)